Home / Boxing Videos / "I'm the next up and coming heavyweight!" – Fabio Wardley reacts to David Adeleye stoppage

“I’m the next up and coming heavyweight!” – Fabio Wardley reacts to David Adeleye stoppage

Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions 5 mins ago Boxing Videos



Fabio Wardley reacts after stopping David Adeleye to take him four belts including his British Heavyweight Title, after defending the strap for the first time.

