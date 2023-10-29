“I’m the next up and coming heavyweight!” – Fabio Wardley reacts to David Adeleye stoppage

Fabio Wardley reacts after stopping David Adeleye to take him four belts including his British Heavyweight Title, after defending the strap for the first time.
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/frankwarren_tv
Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@frankwarrenofficial
To license Queensberry Fight Footage: https://imgreplay.com/contact