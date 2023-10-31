Home / Boxing Videos / All Angles Of Liam Paro's Destructive KO Vs Brock Jarvis 🧨

All Angles Of Liam Paro's Destructive KO Vs Brock Jarvis 🧨

Matchroom Boxing



What a win for Liam Paro last time out against fellow Aussie Brock Jarvis back in October 2022… Next up Paro fights Montana Love on December 9 in support to Devin Haney vs Regis Prograis!

#shorts #liamparo #boxing

