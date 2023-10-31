Palmetta-Bocachica to have WBA Continental Americas belt on the line – World Boxing Association

Alberto Palmetta and Janelson Bocachica made weight for their bout this Wednesday night for the World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental Americas welterweight belt at the Whitesands Events Center in Plant City, Florida.

The Argentine will face the American in a very interesting fight that will be the highlight of Probox TV and will be broadcasted on the promoter’s official YouTube channel. Palmetta weighed in at 146.4 pounds, while Bocachica stopped the scales at 145.8, both under the 147-pound limit and are eligible for Wednesday’s bout.

Palmetta is hoping to bounce back after losing his last fight to Jamal James by unanimous decision. The former Argentine Olympic fighter will try to get back to winning ways but he will have to put all his tools in place to achieve it.

Bocachica comes in a similar situation since he lost to Roiman Villa in his most recent fight and after a long break now he will try to continue his way in this division and get a win that will allow him to take a good first step towards recovery.

Palmetta has a record of 18 wins, 2 losses and 13 knockouts, while Bocachica has 17 wins, 1 loss, 1 draw and 11 knockouts.



