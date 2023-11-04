Home / Boxing Videos / Frank Warren Confirms Tyson Fury v Oleksandr Usyk WILL HAPPEN In Early 2024 For Undisputed Crown 👑

Frank Warren Confirms Tyson Fury v Oleksandr Usyk WILL HAPPEN In Early 2024 For Undisputed Crown 👑

Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions 4 hours ago Boxing Videos



Hall of fame boxing promoter Frank Warren speaks to Dev Sahni and reflects on Tyson Fury’s win over Francis Ngannou and looks ahead to the undisputed heavyweight championship fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk.

#tysonfury #oleksandrusyk

