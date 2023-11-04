Matchroom Radio Ep75: David Diamante with Sivenathi Nontshinga & Colin Nathan





David Diamante is in Monte-Carlo this week ahead of Cordina vs Vazquez. Joining us for Episode 75 of the Matchroom Radio Podcast is IBF World Light Flyweight Champion Sivenathi Nontshinga and his coach Colin Nathan. The duo pair explain their route into the sport, South African’s rich World Championship history, their own relationship, Undisputed dreams ahead of their World Title defence against Adrian Curiel and much more!

