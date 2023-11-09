Throwbacks | Oscar Duarte vs Adrian Estrella! A Close Battle Between Power Puncher and A Boxer!





A Learning Experience For Young Lightweight Prospect and now Contender, Oscar Duarte. An inexperienced Oscar Duarte showed too much dependance on his power. Rather Than Accumulating His Strength To Breakdown Opponent, Adrian Estrella, Who Used His Legs And Ring Size Well To Frustrate Duarte.

Although Duarte Suffered A Very Close And Some Say Controversial Defeat, It Was Good It Was Early In The Career Of The Hungry And Motivated Mexican. Pushing Him On To Win His Next 11 Fights By Stoppage and Earning An Opportunity Against One of Boxing’s Shining Stars, Ryan Garcia.

The fight will take place Saturday, December 2nd, 2023 at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas and is presented by Golden Boy Promotions association with Cancun Boxing. The event will be broadcasted worldwide on DAZN as part of your subscription.

Tickets for Garcia vs. Duarte are on sale, and are priced at $500, $350, $250, $150, $100 and $50 plus applicable fees. A limited amount of Golden Boy VIP Experience tickets will also be available for purchase with exclusive merchandise and fight night upgrades included. Standard and VIP tickets can be purchased at ToyotaCenter.com or GoldenBoyPromotions.com.

Oscar Duarte vs Adrian Estrella

Feb. 9th, 2019 – Fantasy Springs Casino, Indio, CA – #MachadoCancio

