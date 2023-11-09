Umara-Macayo will fight at WBA Convention – World Boxing Association

As usual, the World Boxing Association Convention, to be held between December 5 and 9, will feature an evening of boxing in which great talents take part and several belts of the pioneer organization will be disputed. On this occasion, the Caribe Royale Hotel, in Orlando, Florida, will host the event on December 8 and the clash between Cuban Idalberto Umara and Venezuelan Fradimil Macayo has been confirmed.

The fight will be at lightweight and is scheduled for 10 rounds. It will be an interesting confrontation between two fighters who are in search of a boxing path in the United States and who will have the opportunity to show themselves in this great showcase.

Umara is 22 years old and comes with a winning streak since 2021. His only lost fight was against the current world champion, Hector Garcia, so he has a very interesting record.

Macayo comes from a career in Venezuela and Mexico. He recently arrived in the United States and will finally have the opportunity to make his debut in this country. The 31-year-old fighter had a good amateur career and was world junior medalist in 2010, a success he wants to transfer to professional boxing.

Umara has 11 wins, 1 loss and 8 knockouts, while Macayo has 16 wins, 1 loss and 13 knockouts.



