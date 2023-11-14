Home / Boxing Videos / Ergashev TKO's Fredrickson in RD3 | Matias vs Ergashev: November 25, 2023 – PBC on Showtime

Ergashev TKO's Fredrickson in RD3 | Matias vs Ergashev: November 25, 2023 – PBC on Showtime

Shohjahon Ergashev is a fighter that brights aggression and fury from the opening bell and he displayed that in his bout against against Sonny Fredrickson, scoring a RD3 TKO.

Ergashev meets Subriel Matias on the undercard of #BenavidezAndrade Saturday, November 25 on Showtime Boxing PPV.

