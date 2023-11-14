Heaney defends WBA Continental belt against Bentley this Saturday  – World Boxing Association

Undefeated Nathan Heaney will face Denzel Bentley in defense of the World Boxing Associstion (WBA) continental bantamweight belt this Saturday at the Manchester Arena, in the United Kingdom.

It will be Heaney’s first defense and he is coming off a unanimous decision win over Jack Flatley in March of this year. The 34-year-old fighter wants to keep his record unblemished and show off in this evening that will feature the presence of great talents.

Bentley is a tough opponent who is coming off one of the most emphatic wins of his career when he knocked out Kieran Smith in just one round on April 14. The 28-year-old has the youth advantage and a record against quality opponents that makes him well suited for this bout.

Heaney is undefeated in 17 fights, 6 of which he won before the final bell, while Bentley has a record of 18 wins, 2 losses, 1 draw and 15 knockouts.



