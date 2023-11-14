Pauldo and Perez will fight for the WBA North America belt on Wednesday  – World Boxing Association

Justin Pauldo and Jerry Perez will contest the World Boxing Association (WBA) lightweight Continental North America belt on Wednesday night during a new Probox TV event at the Whitesands Events Center in Plant City, Florida.

Pauldo and Perez will have one of the most interesting bouts of the show and it will be a great opportunity for two experienced fighters. Both weighed in at 134.4 pounds at Tuesday’s weigh-in and are ready for the lightweight showdown.

The former is 30 years old and has not lost a fight since 2015. Pauldo defeated Eduardo Estela in his last fight held in August and arrives very motivated for this regional title that will be at stake.

In Perez’s case, he comes from a loss against veteran Joseph Diaz Jr. in a fight in which he went 10 rounds and showed good things on the ring. He has faced other quality opponents like Frank Martin or Michel Rivera, which gives him a plus in this fight.

Pauldo has a record of 16 wins, 1 loss and 7 knockouts. Perez, on the other hand, has 14 wins, 3 setbacks, 1 draw and 11 knockouts.



