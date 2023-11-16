Tyson Fury vs Olekandsr Usyk Full Press Conference LIVE | Ring Of Fire | Riyadh Season | #FuryUsyk





Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk officially meet to confirm their Undisputed heavyweight world title fight at a launch press conference in London. The Gyspy King takes on his toughest test to date

in the magnificent settings of Riyadh Season on February 17.

