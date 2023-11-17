Home / Boxing Videos / Full Fight | Ismael Barroso vs Yves Ulysse Jr! Barroso Gives Ulysse Classic Boxing Lesson! ((FREE))

Full Fight | Ismael Barroso vs Yves Ulysse Jr! Barroso Gives Ulysse Classic Boxing Lesson! ((FREE))

Golden Boy Boxing 5 mins ago Boxing Videos



Venezuela vs Canada! WBA Gold Super Lightweight Title On The Line! Young And Slick, Yves Ulysse Jr Takes On Venezuela’s Technical Veteran, Ismael Barroso, Winner Takes Home Vacant World Title!
Catch Barroso Back In Action After Controversial Loss To Rolando ‘Rollies’ Romero! Barroso Will Be The Co-Main Event On The Ryan Garcia vs Oscar Duarte Undercards! Barroso Will Face Recently Signed Golden Boy Fighter, Ohara Davies, Making His Golden Boy Debut On A Big Houston Event! The Winner Of This Fight Is Set To Be A Mandatory For WBA Super Lightweight Champion Rollies Romero.

Ismael Barroso vs Yves Ulysse Jr
Dec. 5th, 2019 – The Hangar, Costa Mesa, CA #UlysseBarroso

#Goldenboypromotions #boxing #oscardelahoya #boxing2023 #boxinghighlights #venezuela #canada #superlightweight #wba #champion #garciaduarte #goldenboy #sports #freefight #fullfightfriday #fullfight #free

