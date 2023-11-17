Home / Boxing Videos / Eddie Hearn Reveals Deontay Wilder Conversation On Flight ✈️

Eddie Hearn Reveals Deontay Wilder Conversation On Flight ✈️

Eddie Hearn and Deontay Wilder ended up on the same flight from London to Los Angeles after the Day Of Reckoning press conference, Hearn explains the desire remains to lock in a fight with Anthony Joshua.

