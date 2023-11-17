Home / Boxing Videos / David Benavidez stops Angulo | Benavidez vs Andrade: November 25, 2023 – PBC on Showtime PPV

David Benavidez stops Angulo | Benavidez vs Andrade: November 25, 2023 – PBC on Showtime PPV

Premier Boxing Champions



What does a David Benavidez fight sound like when there are no fans? Like a symphony of percussions. David Benavidez will need all his speed and power when he faces his toughest test to date, Demetrius Andrade, on Saturday November 25, on Showtime Boxing PPV.

#DavidBenavidez #BenavidezAngulo

