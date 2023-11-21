Fight Night: Diego Pacheco Vs Marcelo Coceres (Behind The Scenes)





A night of mixed emotions in Los Angeles on Saturday 18 November! Diego Pacheco continued his impressive rise in the Super Middleweight division landing a monster uppercut to Marcelo Coceres, Erika Cruz edged past Mayerlin Rivas to become a two weight World Champion, Jonathan Rodriguez scored an upset first round KO over Kal Yafai who announced his retirement immediately after and there was impressive stoppages for Marc Castro, Jalen Walker and Criztec Balzadua!

