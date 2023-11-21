Home / Boxing Videos / "It's a STEP UP!" 👊 | Lauren Price to face Silvia Bortot on December 10

"It's a STEP UP!" 👊 | Lauren Price to face Silvia Bortot on December 10

Lauren Price continues her fast-track to world title level with a step up in class against Silvia Bortot on the Chris Billam-Smith vs Mateusz Masternak bill.
