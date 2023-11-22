Katie Taylor Vs Chantelle Cameron: Full First Fight





Ahead of the rematch on 25 November 2023 at The 3Arena in Dublin, relive the first fight between Katie Taylor and Chantelle Cameron back on 20 May 2023 at the same arena. Il Capo handed KT her first career defeat to retain the 140lbs Undisputed crown. Will it be repeat or revenge?

