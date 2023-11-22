Erickson Lubin, Vito Mielnicki Jr. & Benavidez-Andrade Fight Week | The PBC Podcast





Top 154-pound contender Erickson Lubin and rising 154-pounder Vito Mielnicki Jr. are this week’s guests on a special fight week episode of The PBC Podcast. Fresh off the biggest win of his career, Lubin discusses what’s ahead and offers his opinions on some of boxing’s most talked-about matchups, including this weekend’s action.

Mielnicki is all business as he shares his experiences with new trainer Ronnie Shields, sparring Jermall Charlo and taking a significant step up in class when he faces Alexis Salazar Saturday night on the SHOWTIME YouTube channel. Plus, hosts Kenneth Bouhairie and Michael Rosenthal break down the entire SHOWTIME PPV, including the main event featuring undefeated, two-time world champions David Benavidez and Demetrius Andrade squaring off in one of the best matchups of 2023.

00:00 Intro

01:00 The PBC Fight of the Week: David Benavidez vs. Demetrius Andrade

20:12 Vito Mielnicki Jr. Interview

34:42 Toe to Toe: Breaking Down Benavidez vs. Andrade / Predictions

44:25 Erickson Lubin Interview

