Home / Boxing Videos / Full Fight | Lamont Roach Jr vs Angel Rodriguez! Team NoXcuse Shows Out In Title Eliminator ((FREE))

Full Fight | Lamont Roach Jr vs Angel Rodriguez! Team NoXcuse Shows Out In Title Eliminator ((FREE))

Golden Boy Boxing 15 mins ago Boxing Videos



Lamont Roach Jr shines under the bright lights of LA’s Crypto.com Arena! Honoring the home team, Los Angeles Lakers, Roach in the Purple and Gold!

Lamont Roach Jr vs Angel Rodriguez
July 16th, 2022 – Crypto.com Areno, Los Angeles, CA #garciafortuna

#Goldenboypromotions #boxing #oscardelahoya #boxing2023 #boxinghighlights #lamontroach #teamnoxcuse #washington #dc #superfeatherweight #goldenboy #dazn #sports #freefight #fullfightfriday #fullfight #free

Shop Golden Boy
https://bit.ly/3qFl98W
Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:
https://bit.ly/3s4shMw
Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:
https://bit.ly/45aPCL6
Like Golden Boy on Facebook:
https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl

Tags

About Golden Boy Boxing

Check Also

‘I’m NEVER Gonna Lose Again’ | Ryan Garcia Off the Cuff

Ryan Garcia sits down with Chris Mannix to discuss all things boxing and personal. Watch …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved