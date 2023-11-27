Home / Boxing Videos / Ryan Garcia wants a rematch vs Gervonta Davis & talks Shakur Stevenson l The Last Stand

Ryan Garcia wants a rematch vs Gervonta Davis & talks Shakur Stevenson l The Last Stand

SHOWTIME Sports 43 mins ago Boxing Videos



Ryan Garcia joins the Last Stand to discuss his upcoming fight, what he learned from his last fight against Tank Davis, wanting a rematch, his honest opinion of Shakur Stevenson more!

