Davies and Barroso will fight for the WBA interim title this Saturday  – World Boxing Association

Ohara Davies and Ismael Barroso are set for their WBA super lightweight interim title fight this Saturday at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Davies and Barroso were called to fight for the interim title after the injury that took Rolando Romero out of action, who is currently recovering from the injury.

Davies is the mandatory challenger after defeating Lewis Ritson in an eliminator fight last March, which earned him the right to fight for the world title in the category.

The Briton comes in on a 7-fight winning streak and has not lost a fight since 2018, which speaks of the great present that the 31-year-old fighter is living.

Barroso is a 40-year-old vet who comes from fighting against Rolando Romero in a bout that was stopped in the ninth round. The stoppage created a lot of debate as Barroso was up on the cards and looked like he could stay in the fight, so now he has been given another shot at the belt.

The Venezuelan is a great knockout man and will try to assert his power from the start, which makes the fight a nice challenge and a great strategic war from both of them.

Davies has a record of 25 wins, 2 losses and 18 knockouts, while Barroso has 24 wins, 4 losses, 2 draws and 22 knockouts.



