Usyk Named WBA Fighter of the Month, Sandoval Earns Honorable Mention – World Boxing Association

The World Boxing Association (WBA) has released its official rankings for the month of July, along with its monthly awards. Stealing the spotlight this time is Oleksandr Usyk, who was named Fighter of the Month, while Ricardo Rafael Sandoval earned an Honorable Mention for his breakout performance.

July saw a flurry of action across the global boxing landscape, but no performance resonated louder than Usyk’s. On July 19, the Ukrainian master technician delivered a sensational fifth-round knockout over Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium, reclaiming his status as the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world. It was vintage Usyk—tactical, precise, and devastating when the moment called for it.

Meanwhile, Sandoval pulled off one of the month’s biggest upsets. The Californian of Mexican descent traveled to Yokohama to take on the formidable Kenshiro Teraji and walked away with the WBA flyweight title after a grueling 12-round war. Despite being knocked down, Sandoval rallied to edge out the hometown hero by split decision—proving he has the grit and heart to compete at the highest level.

The WBA’s latest rankings also reflect changes in the welterweight division, where Rolando “Rolly” Romero now stands as the sole titleholder following Jaron Ennis’ move up to the 154-pound division, which leaves the welterweight crown vacant.

The full rankings are now live on the WBA’s official website, open to the press and fans worldwide.