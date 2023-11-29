Home / Boxing Videos / Quick Jabs | Oscar Duarte vs Mark Bernaldez! Duarte Speed and Power Too Overwhelming For Bernaldez!

Quick Jabs | Oscar Duarte vs Mark Bernaldez! Duarte Speed and Power Too Overwhelming For Bernaldez!

Duarte Shows Off His Power! Putting Great Combinations Together Too Ultimately Break Down Filipino Mark Bernaldez ‘El Machete’!

Oscar Duarte vs Mark Bernaldez – June 11th, 2022
Honda Center, Anaheim, CA – #MunguiaKelly

