Home / Boxing Videos / DON'T BLINK | Watch Ryan Garcia vs. Oscar Duarte Live On DAZN.com

DON'T BLINK | Watch Ryan Garcia vs. Oscar Duarte Live On DAZN.com

DAZN Boxing 3 hours ago Boxing Videos



Ryan Garcia returns to the ring after his first career defeat against Gervonta Davis with a fight against Oscar Duarte, live on DAZN.com as part of your subscription on December 2.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube
Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Download the DAZN app now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN
DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing

Tags

About DAZN Boxing

Check Also

CAMPHOUSE | Ryan Garcia vs Oscar Duarte! From Different Countries To Different Paths To The Top!

Taking a visit to the Camps of each Fighter, ahead of their December 2nd Fight! …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved