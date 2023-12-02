‘The One’ Cameron Vuong increases his record to 3-0 with yet another impressive win, stopping Michal Dufek in the fourth!
#shorts #boxing #conlangill
‘The One’ Cameron Vuong increases his record to 3-0 with yet another impressive win, stopping Michal Dufek in the fourth!
#shorts #boxing #conlangill
Tags * Cameron Dufek Early Matchroom Boxing MOVE Takes Vuong
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/ Twitter: …