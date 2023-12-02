Home / Boxing News / Rascon defeated Ellis and is new WBA Continental Americas champion  – World Boxing Association

Boxing News

Angelica Rascon captured the World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental Americas featherweight female belt with a majority decision win over Mia Ellis on Friday at the Red Owl Boxing Arena in Houston, Texas.

The scorecards were 78-76, 77-75 and 76-76 in a very close fight that lasted all eight rounds and was one of the most interesting of the evening.

The American of Mexican descent ended a two-fight losing streak at a crucial moment in her career and also captured the regional belt that will give her better opportunities in her next fights.

The victory was the 11th in Rascon’s career, who has 2 losses and 2 knockouts. In the case of Ellis, her record dropped to 7 wins, 2 losses and 6 knockouts.



