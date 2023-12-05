Home / Boxing Videos / WORLD TITLE FIGHT SECURED | Nick Ball vs Isaac Dogboe | Fight Highlights

WORLD TITLE FIGHT SECURED | Nick Ball vs Isaac Dogboe | Fight Highlights

Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions 5 hours ago Boxing Videos



Nick Ball takes on Isaac Dogboe at the AO Arena, Manchester in his toughest test yet, with the winner of the fight earning a world title shot in 2024.

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/frankwarren_tv
Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@frankwarrenofficial
To license Queensberry Fight Footage: https://imgreplay.com/contact

Tags

About Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions

Check Also

Rodriguez vs. Edwards | Flyweight Supremacy | Dec 16 #shorts

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved