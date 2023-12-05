Home / Boxing Videos / TEASER: Devin Haney & Regis Prograis Face Off @ Golden Gate Bridge

TEASER: Devin Haney & Regis Prograis Face Off @ Golden Gate Bridge

Matchroom Boxing 22 mins ago Boxing Videos



Fight Week is officially go in San Francisco as Devin Haney and Regis Prograis go head to head by the iconic Golden Gate Bridge! Full feature dropping soon… Stay tuned!

#Shorts #HaneyPrograis

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

Rodriguez vs. Edwards | Flyweight Supremacy | Dec 16 #shorts

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved