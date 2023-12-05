TEASER: Devin Haney & Regis Prograis Face Off @ Golden Gate Bridge

Fight Week is officially go in San Francisco as Devin Haney and Regis Prograis go head to head by the iconic Golden Gate Bridge! Full feature dropping soon… Stay tuned!
#Shorts #HaneyPrograis
Fight Week is officially go in San Francisco as Devin Haney and Regis Prograis go head to head by the iconic Golden Gate Bridge! Full feature dropping soon… Stay tuned!
#Shorts #HaneyPrograis
Tags * amp Boxing Bridge DEVIN Eddie Hearn face Gate GOLDEN Haney Interview Matchroom Matchroom Boxing Prograis Regis Teaser
Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel …