“Andy Cruz Will Beat You Again!“ – Eddie Hearn & Keyshawn Davis Talk On IG Live





Watch a snippet of the Eddie Hearn and Keyshawn Davis Instagram Live back n’forth following Andy Cruz’s impressive win over Jovanni Straffon. The two former amateur rivals could collide in the pro game over the next few years!

