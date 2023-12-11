Home / Boxing Videos / The DAZN Boxing Show | 2023 WBC Convention Special

The DAZN Boxing Show | 2023 WBC Convention Special

Boxing Videos



Akin “Ak” Reyes and Barak Bess head to Tashkent, Uzbekistan for the 2023 WBC Convention. See interviews with president Mauricio Sulaiman as well as boxing legends Evander Holyfield and Mike Tyson.

