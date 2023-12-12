Day 1 – World Boxing Association

The first day of the 102nd World Boxing Association (WBA) Convention will be held at the Caribe Royale Hotel, in Orlando, Florida, where different events will take place until December 14th.

The agenda will open at 9:00 a.m. (local time) with the General Assembly of the organization, which will be led by the president of the organization, Gilberto Jesus Mendoza, along with all the members of the Executive board in a general discussion.

At 2:00 p.m., the Championships Committee and the Ratings Committee will gather, to discussed issues related to the weight divisions will be discussed, with the participation of promoters who will have the right to speak in these discussions.

Finally, in the evening, the opening ceremony will be held with the participation of all the special guests and world boxing figures who will attend this convention.

The event will continue in consecutive days until next Thursday, when different topics of world interest will be discussed.



