Quick Jabs | Jorge Chavez vs Adrian Leyva! BOTH Fighters Go Down In Round 1 And Battle To The End!

Jorge Chavez Puts On A Show For The 619! Chavez Filled the Arena early as he Headlined the Undercard Prelims of The DiazZepeda Event In His City, San Diego, CA!
Chavez Looks To Close Out A Big 2023, Going Into His 5th Fight Of The Year! Catch Jorge Chavez Back In Action Here, Thursday, December 14th, As He Takes On Rugged Veteran, Jerson Ortiz!

Jorge Chavez vs Adrian Leyva – Oct. 29th, 2022
Pachenga Arena, San Diego, CA – #DiazZepeda

