Dmitry Bivol Fully Focused On Lyndon Arthur Saudi Showdown

WBA World Light Heavyweight Champ Dmitry Bivol insists he’s preparing for his toughest test to date when he meets IBO Champ Lyndon Arthur this Saturday in Riyadh!
#DayOfReckoning #Shorts #BivolArthur
WBA World Light Heavyweight Champ Dmitry Bivol insists he’s preparing for his toughest test to date when he meets IBO Champ Lyndon Arthur this Saturday in Riyadh!
#DayOfReckoning #Shorts #BivolArthur
Tags * Arthur Bivol Boxing DMITRY Eddie Hearn focused Fully Interview Lyndon Matchroom Matchroom Boxing Saudi SHOWDOWN
It’s a first win of the night for the UK as Joe McGrail moves 8-0 …