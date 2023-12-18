Home / Boxing Videos / Dmitry Bivol Fully Focused On Lyndon Arthur Saudi Showdown

Dmitry Bivol Fully Focused On Lyndon Arthur Saudi Showdown

Matchroom Boxing 18 mins ago Boxing Videos



WBA World Light Heavyweight Champ Dmitry Bivol insists he’s preparing for his toughest test to date when he meets IBO Champ Lyndon Arthur this Saturday in Riyadh!

#DayOfReckoning #Shorts #BivolArthur

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

Joe McGrail vs Edgar Ortiz Jr: Full Fight (Rodrigez Vs Edwards Undercard)

It’s a first win of the night for the UK as Joe McGrail moves 8-0 …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved