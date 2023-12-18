Murodjon Akhmadaliev won the world eliminator – World Boxing Association

Uzbekistan’s Murodjon Akhmadaliev defeated unbeaten Mexican Kevin Gonzalez by technical knockout in the eighth round in a World Boxing Association super bantamweight eliminator fight at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glemdale, Arizona, United States.

With the fervent desire to be crowned again, Akhmadaliev passed a new test in his career. Facing Kevin Gonzalez, this former Olympic medalist kept his counterpunching stance in speed, showing his warrior style but with the right measure of time and distance.

Akhmadaliev was growing with the passing of the rounds, until by the eighth round he connected a left uppercut of surgical precision that took Gonzalez to the canvas as a prelude of what would come seconds later when the referee stopped the fight.

Akhmadaliev had lost the black and gold 122-pound super champion’s belt on April 8 of this year to Marlon Tapales by split decision. But far from getting discouraged, he continued working in the gym to be ready for this opportunity. And this is how he will close his year; with the victory that takes him one step ahead for the reconquest.

Now, his record stands at 12 wins with 9 quick wins and only 1 loss. While Gonzalez, number 2 in the WBA 122 ranking, moved to 26 wins with 13 knockouts, 1 setback and 1 draw.



