Morrell shined in Armory and retained his WBA belt  – World Boxing Association

David Morell Jr. had another brilliant performance this Saturday night and knocked out Sena Agbeko in just two chapters to retain his World Boxing Association (WBA) super middleweight belt in Armory, Minnesota.

The 25-year-old Cuban fighter continues to prove why he is one of the most fearsome young fighters in the world and remains the world champion after another resounding victory.

The southpaw was a bit studious in the first round, trying to see what his opponent would bring and using his jab as he moved around the ring waiting for any slip up. After the first bell, the corner was heard asking him to stop playing games and go on the attack, which he attended to perfectly.

In the second episode we saw a determined Morrell and with a right hook he put Agbeko in a bad position to then connect him with combinations and send him to the ropes. The bad situation of the African was noticed by the referee, who did not allow him to receive more punishment and stopped the actions early.

Despite the good record of the challenger, he had little options against a Morell who in each fight shows better tools. The Antillean reached 10 wins, no defeats and 9 knockouts. On the other hand, Agbeko improved his balance to 28 wins, 3 setbacks and 22 knockouts.



