How does Joseph Parker relax just days out from fighting the world's most devastating puncher? 🧨





In a few days time Joseph Parker takes on Deontay Wilder in a exciting heavyweight match-up. Here he is in the fight hotel, relaxing with his team.

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/frankwarren_tv

Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@frankwarrenofficial

To license Queensberry Fight Footage: https://imgreplay.com/contact