'I can only get better from what I've been through' – Off The Cuff With Anthony Joshua

Anthony Joshua speaks with Ade Oladipo about his fight against Otto Wallin, his busy year in the ring and throws his support behind Oleksandr Usyk in the undisputed heavyweight championship fight against Tyson Fury.

