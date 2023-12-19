'I can only get better from what I've been through' – Off The Cuff With Anthony Joshua

Anthony Joshua speaks with Ade Oladipo about his fight against Otto Wallin, his busy year in the ring and throws his support behind Oleksandr Usyk in the undisputed heavyweight championship fight against Tyson Fury.
Watch the #DayOfReckoning globally on DAZN PPV on Saturday, December 23. Buy now at http://DAZN.com 🥊
#RiyadhSeason
Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube
Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube
Download the DAZN app now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube
Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN
The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN
DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT
#joshuawallin #dayofreckoning #DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing