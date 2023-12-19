Anthony Joshua Arrives In Riyadh Fully Focused On Otto Wallin





Anthony Joshua keeps it short and sweet at the Grand Arrivals event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia as he admits he’s locked in for Saturday’s test against Otto Wallin.

