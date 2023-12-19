WBA Future of Colombian Boxing closed the year with a great event in Bogota – World Boxing Association

The WBA Future of Colombian Boxing had its closing event last weekend in Bogota, which was the seventh of 2023 and had great talents in the ring both in the amateur and professional level.

On this occasion, the event was attended by fighters from different countries who had the opportunity to fight in the amateur field and who are preparing for different competitions of the Olympic calendar. In addition, there were talents such as Carlos Utria, who was the protagonist when he won his fight by knockout in the first round.

The WBA Future of Colombian Boxing had been held exclusively in Barranquilla, at the Cuadrilátero Élite gym and by the hand of Alberto Agámez Producciones. The project has always had live transmission through the official WBA YouTube channel, which has given a showcase to the participants and has helped them in their development.

WBA Future began in Colombia and has spread to Venezuela, Panama, Argentina and Andorra, places where such events have also been held with the support of the pioneer organization.

The organization gives a positive evaluation to the project in 2023 and expects that in 2024 it will continue to grow and evolve for the benefit of young fighters who seek their space and progress in this sport.



