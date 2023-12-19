'Something Big Is Going To Come Now' – Off The Cuff With Otto Wallin





Otto Wallin sits down with Ade Oladipo to speak about his long path to the pinnacle of the heavyweight division, his upcoming fight with Anthony Joshua and more.

