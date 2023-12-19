Home / Boxing Videos / 'Something Big Is Going To Come Now' – Off The Cuff With Otto Wallin

'Something Big Is Going To Come Now' – Off The Cuff With Otto Wallin

DAZN Boxing 54 mins ago Boxing Videos



Otto Wallin sits down with Ade Oladipo to speak about his long path to the pinnacle of the heavyweight division, his upcoming fight with Anthony Joshua and more.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube
Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Download the DAZN app now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN
DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#joshuawallin #dayofreckoning #DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing

Tags

About DAZN Boxing

Check Also

Anthony Joshua's HEATED clash with Jarrell Miller 😳 | "I am STILL your landlord!" 💢

► WATCH WILDER/PARKER & AJ/WALLIN https://www.sky.com/boxoffice/tnt-sports/day-of-reckoning ►SUBSCRIBE http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub New footage of Anthony Joshua’s fiery clash …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved