Eddie Hearn Mic'd Up 🔊Day Of Reckoning Media Workout: Joshua Vs Wallin





Go Behind The Scenes at the Day Of Reckoning Media Workout with Eddie Hearn who talks to various fighters including Jai Opetaia, Dmitry Bivol and Anthony Joshua plus voices his opinion on Jarrell ‘Big Baby’ Miller and Deontay Wilder ahead of their huge fights this Saturday in Riyadh!

