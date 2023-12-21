Home / Boxing Videos / Ak & Barak's New Pound For Pound List

Ak & Barak's New Pound For Pound List

DAZN Boxing 1 hour ago Boxing Videos



Ak and Barak give their final P4P list update of 2023, with the Saudi megacard the Day of Reckoning on the horizon.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube
Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Download the DAZN app now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN
DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing

Tags

About DAZN Boxing

Check Also

Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder, Daniel Dubois ✨ Day Of Reckoning, LIVE Grand Arrivals

As fight week gets under way in Riyadh, the fighters have landed in Boulevard World …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved