Throwback | Ricky Hatton vs Juan Lazcano! "The Hitman's" Iconic Homecoming Fight In Title Defense!





IBO Super Lightweight Title On The Line And Where Better To Host, Than The Champions Favorite Stadium. Long Time Manchester City Fan And 3x and 2 division World Champion, Ricky Hatton, Hosted His Championship Homecoming Fight At Manchester City Stadium.

Ricky Hatton vs Juan Lazcano

May 24th, 2008 – City of Manchester Stadium, UK – #HattonLazcano

