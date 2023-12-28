"I Feel The Fire Inside!"- Dmitry Bivol Eyes Beterbiev Vs Smith Winner





Hear from Dmitry Bivol backstage moments after the WBA World Light Heavyweight Champion retained his belt against Lyndon Arthur in Riyadh on December 23 2023, who insists a shot at Undisputed is the clear goal for next year following the Artur Beterbiev vs Callum Smith fight in January.

