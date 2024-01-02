Vergil Ortiz's Top 5 KNOCKOUTS!





Vergil Ortiz’s Play-By-Play Analysis of some of his Most Recent Knockouts!

Vergil is set to return to the ring early 2024 and is expecting to have a big year in the Junior Middleweight Division!

Ortiz Jr. vs. Lawson is a 12-round Junior Middleweight fight presented by Golden Boy Promotions. The fight will take place on Saturday, January 6 at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas and will be streamed live worldwide on DAZN.

