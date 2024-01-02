Home / Boxing News / Yuko Kuroki will make her first world title defense  – World Boxing Association

With a date set for January 12, 2024, Japanese World Boxing Association atomweight champion Yuko Kuroki will defend her crown against Eri Matsuda, also from Japan, at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo. 

Kuroki’s most important achievement came in a unification bout last August 5 against the emblematic Mexican pioneer Montserrat Alarcon in what was a close fight.

After a complicated professional debut in December 2008, where Kuroki lost, she began to build a winning path that led her to become WBC junior atom champion in her eighth fight on July 8, 2011. Then, she failed to win the minimum WBA world championship against Etsuko Tada on March 3, 2013, later she won the belt, which she lost after 5 defenses against Momo Koseki in 2017. 

29-year-old Eri Matsuda made her pro debut on August 20, 2018 and despite her little experience and breaks, she has already starred in championship bouts that put her in top spots as she is in the WBA world rankings. 

June 13, 2023 was her last ring appearance against Nanako Suzuki where Matsuda emerged triumphant and raised her record to 6 wins with 1 knockout, 1 loss and 1 draw. 

On her side, champion Yuko Kuroki has 22 wins with 9 knockouts, 7 losses and 2 draws.



