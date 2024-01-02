Amanda Serrano defends against Nina Meinke – World Boxing Association

Once again as a main card headliner, multi-time World Boxing Association champion Amada Serrano will seek a new defense on March 2, 2024 against German Nina Meinke at the Jose Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in the city of San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Serrano returns to her native country after not fighting there since March 25, 2021 when she defeated Argentinean fighter Daniela Bermudez by knockout in the ninth round.

The WBA 126 queen is the pride of her country as the only undisputed Puerto Rican champion and an emblem of women’s boxing in the world today.

Her last presentation was on October 27, 2023 in Orlando, United States against Danila Ramos where both wrote one more page of history after fighting 12 rounds of 3 minutes that ended with Serrano as the winner.

The 35-year-old Puerto Rican has a total of 46 wins with 30 quick wins, 2 losses and 1 draw.

Nina Meinke, on the other hand, at 30 years old, has 18 wins with 4 knockouts and 3 failed fights. She is the Gold Featherweight champion and the mandatory challenger of the pioneer organization.

March 2 bout looks to be a great challenge for the young German and another test for the division queen.



