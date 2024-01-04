Home / Boxing Videos / VERGIL ORTIZ JR. VS. FREDRICK LAWSON PRESS CONFERENCE LIVESTREAM

VERGIL ORTIZ JR. VS. FREDRICK LAWSON PRESS CONFERENCE LIVESTREAM

DAZN Boxing 3 hours ago Boxing Videos



January 4, 2023 — Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Fredrick Lawson press conference live from Las Vegas, Nevada.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube
Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Download the DAZN app now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN
DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing

Tags

About DAZN Boxing

Check Also

THE BIGGEST KNOCKOUTS OF 2023 🔥

►SUBSCRIBE http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub Part 2 of the biggest knockouts of 2023. ►TWITTER: https://twitter.com/skysportsboxing ►FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/skysportsboxing ►WEBSITE: …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved