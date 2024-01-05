Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Fredrick Lawson Final Press Conference

Undefeated knockout sensation Vergil Ortiz, Jr. of Grand Prairie, Texas will make his grand return to the ring in a new division against Accra, Ghana’s Fredrick “General Okunka” Lawson. The super welterweight fight is scheduled for 12 rounds and is set to take place at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on January 6, 2024. The exclusive fight night will be broadcast worldwide on DAZN starting at 5:00 PM PT.
