Eddie Hearn On Joshua vs Ngannou, Beterbiev vs Smith, Haney vs Garcia & More





We catchup with Eddie Hearn at Matchroom HQ for the first time in 2024 to catchup on various fights including Anthony Joshua’s fight with Francis Ngannou, Callum Smith’s shot at Artur Beterbiev this Saturday in Canada, Ryan Garcia’s decision to move on from a potential fight with Devin Haney, Caroline Dubois and Rhiannon Dixon’s ordered World Title clash and the latest on Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron 2, Leigh Wood vs Josh Warrington 2 and much more!

